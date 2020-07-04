Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

March for Vanessa Guillen happening on Sunday in Corpus Christi

The march begins at 5 p.m. at the Selena Auditorium
items.[0].videoTitle
Vanessa Guillen march happening over the weekend
Fort Hood officials to give update in Vanessa Guillen case
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jul 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-03 20:57:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More details are coming out about the suspects behind the grisly disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier who was killed. The identity of the two suspects involved in her disappearance were released today.

According to an arrest affidavit, specialist Aaron Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer, and he later committed suicide. Cecily Anne Aguilar, age 22, helped dispose of the body. Aguilar is now in police custody.

A march to honor Guillen's memory will be held in Corpus Christi this weekend.

Geneva Aguirre, a local U.S. Army veteran, is organizing the march. It's set for Sunday at 5 p.m. and begins at the Selena Auditorium.

Aguirre says she's saddened by what has happened and hopes her fellow female veterans will come out this weekend to send a message.

"I know it's not only women that are sexually harassed. I know that it's not only women who are raped in the military. But it's time for the government to do something," said Aguirre. "It's time for us to stand up and be that voice for the people who are not here to speak for themselves, or for those people who are too scared to say anything."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KRIS 6 News is here to help beat COVID-19 together