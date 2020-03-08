Local women-owned businesses celebrating International Women's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Although International Women's Day falls on Sunday, numerous female-owned businesses gathered together for their quarterly "Loca for Local" event at Bar Under the Sun today.

International Women's Day, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Loca for Local is a market with vendors of all kinds, from food, jewelry to clothes. It has grown from six to eleven vendors and they are predominantly owned or co-owned by women. Today's Loca for Local event partnered with Period Corpus Christi, in an effort to collect donations of tampons or pantyliners and help women who are in need. The goal for Period Corpus Christi is to end menstruation poverty. This was just one way the community could gather to help women in our society.

"Imagine a woman that's a single mother with three daughters and having to budget period products, I mean it can get expensive," Sewbonita and Loca for Local founder, Elena Flores said.

Women's Entrepeneur Society of Corpus Christi and Made in Corpus Christi owner, Nicki Rojas says she has seen the rise of women-owned businesses soar in the area.

"We've been here about 5 years and it is amazing how many small businesses have popped up and especially how many female-owned or co-owned small businesses. It's really an interesting time to be in Corpus and very exciting."

Both Nicki and Elena feel the success of women in the Coastal Bend is shown through empowerment and the ability to lift each other up in business.