Local talent sought for Windfest

PORTLAND, TX — When the city of Portland gathers once again for the annual Windfest celebration (April 2-5), they are hoping to do it with some very talented people from our area.

Portland’s Got Talent (PGT) promises to be a fun-filled talent competition for all ages. From singers, dancers and musicians, to jugglers, magicians and those with just about any other skill, the event is made for performers who know how to give an audience what it wants.

All ages are welcome to audition.

The winners of PGT will be chosen after two elimination rounds.

The People’s Choice will be determined by audience votes. The Judge’s Choice will be based on set criteria and determined by five judges. The two winners will each receive a $500 cash prize, and will be the opening acts at Windfest on Saturday, April 4.

Before then, participants must fill out an application and submit a video (no more than 3 minutes in length). The deadline is midnight, March 27. Those who are chosen from the video submissions will be invited to perform at the elimination rounds.

Anyone interested in participating should contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at (361) 777-4650. Information and applications may be found at www.portlandtx.org.

