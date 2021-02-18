Local organization feeds elderly at Cimarron Estates

CORPUS CHRISTI — A local organization in Corpus Christi, Angels of the Community, made meals today for residents at Cimarron Estates. They say they found out the place doesn’t have water and many of its residents are not able to get hot meals, so the organization decided to do something about it.

“Nobody deserves to be on the street, nobody deserves to be hungry, nobody deserves to like thirst,” Abigail San Miguel, the founder of the organization said.

San Miguel says seeing people in need without basic necessities motivates her to help those in need. She founded Angels of the Community, which has only been around for two months, after being involved in other service groups at her high school.

Her sister, Alexandria San Miguel, is only in middle school, but was inspired to help found the organization after she saw her sister do community outreach like donating bikes to the needy.

“We want to do this because we know here we have power, here we have water, and food. We want to be able to give back to people that don’t,” Alexandria San Miguel said.

Thursday, the organization made a total of 150 meals and will be delivering them to the Cimmaron Estates.

The non-profit organization said they chose their name because it felt right, saying they want to help all people in need, especially the homeless and elderly.

In the past two months they said they have fed the homeless twice at the Mother Teresa Shelter in Corpus Christi and delivered donated toys to children through the Corpus Christi Housing authority.

This weekend they are having a rummage sale and the money they make will benefit the community in need at future events.

