Lifeguards will begin duties at County beaches this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Nueces County Commissioners will finalize an agreement with the City of Corpus Christi and the City of Port Aransas in Commissioners Court Wednesday morning.

County Commissioner Pct 4 Brent Chesney says before he added lifeguards to county beaches last year, there weren't lifeguards on duty since 2002. Chesney says although he doesn't have an answer as to why, he believes lifeguards were taken away because of budgeting issues.

As part of the Beach Safety Initiative, lifeguards will be on duty throughout Spring Break and all through Labor Day.

Commissioner Chesney says the agreement between the City of Corpus Christi and City of Port Aransas will finalize the continuation of lifeguards and "to have more lifeguards as we go forward and maybe even create our own Nueces County beach district, or something like that so that we can have our own trained lifeguards and a constant look at beach safety and awareness."

Although the beach is a place to have fun, City and County officials want to make sure that people are always aware of the dangers that the beaches can bring.

"So be aware of the rip currents, be aware of the flags, we've got all kinds of warning systems out there, we have signs, we have flags, we have TxDot signs. We're doing everything we can think of to do, putting lifeguards out there, but it really all comes down to you've got to be aware of your surroundings."

Beginning March 13, lifeguards will be on duty at county parks, Padre Balli Park and I.B. Magee Beach.

