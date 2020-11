INGLESIDE, TX — The Ingleside United Methodist Church will hold a food distribution on Thursday, November 19. The church says they've seen a growing number of people needing help since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Normally the congregation would organize a Thanksgiving dinner, but opted for a food giveaway this year instead.

The event will be a drive-thru distribution between 8 am and 11 am.

You must register for Ingleside, Aransas Pass and Gregory.