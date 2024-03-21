Hunt for eggs at free 'Community Eggstravaganza'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Families are invited to celebrate Easter early at a free event on the Bayfront over the weekend.

Nora Brizuela, a 2024 woman of impact for the American Heart Association, and her campaign team will host a Community Eggstravaganza.

The event includes food trucks, face painting, games, an egg hunt and a basketball tournament.

“The entry is 100 percent free, but donations are welcome. And all donations will go to my campaign for the American Heart Association, but it’s just a day to have fun,” Brizuela said. “Enjoy, bring the kids, bring the family.”

Brizuela and former woman of impact, Tina Lain, said people have been generous throughout Brizuela’s campaign.

“If you have a small business and are interested in donating, we do have sponsorship availability,” Lain said.

Businesses sponsor the teams that participate in the basketball tournament.

Every year, women are nominated to be a woman of impact for the AHA. Each one sets a goal and hosts different events to fundraiser for the organization.

“Yes, we’re here to raise money for the American Heart Association,” Brizuela said. “But more than anything, we want to raise awareness and tell people about the importance of keeping a lookout for the signs of heart disease in our community.”

The free 'Community Eggstravaganza' is on Sunday, March 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Water’s Edge Park.