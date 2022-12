CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several students from schools within the Corpus Christi Independent School District will be performing at the CCISD Administration Building.

Performances begin December 13 - December 22.

There will be performances by high school, middle school, and elementary school choirs, guitar ensembles, and jazz ensembles.

The CCISD Administration Building is located at 801 Leopard Street.

Check out the full list of performances here: