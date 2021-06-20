Harbor Bridge lane closures ongoing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those who frequent the Harbor Bridge should expect delays in the coming week.

The city of Corpus Christi will be reducing single and double traffic lanes on the Harbor Bridge starting this Mon. June 21, through Tues. July 6, 2021. According to a press release, the closures are necessary to remove the decorative lighting system on the bridge.

Depending on the day and time, the closures will impact single and double lanes. In the case of a double lane closure, there will be one traffic lane open.

The schedule for the lane closures is listed below:

• Saturday, June 19 – Double Lane closure of the southbound outside lanes, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Monday, June 21 – Single Lane closure of the southbound right lane, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 22 – Single Lane closure of the northbound right lane 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 23 – Single Lane closure of the southbound right lane, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Thursday, June 24 – Single Lane closure of the northbound right lane, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Friday, June 25 – Single Lane closure of the southbound right lane, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Saturday, June 26 – Double Lane closure of the northbound outside lanes, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Monday, June 28 -Single Lane closure of the northbound outside lane, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 29 – Single Lane closure of the southbound outside lane, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 30 – Single Lane closure of the northbound outside lane, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Thursday, July 1 - Single Lane closure of the southbound lane, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If drivers anticipate using the bridge during any of these times, it is best to find an alternate route or prepare for delays in their commute.