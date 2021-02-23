Grocery shortage hits businesses in San Patricio County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many businesses in San Patricio County are having to adjust to a limited supply of groceries.

Cancino Grocery store in Sinton is one of the businesses that is facing the grocery shortage. A few of the items that are hardly found on the shelves at Cancino Grocery Store nowadays are eggs, milk, and bread. The store said it’s facing a shortage because many of their clients bought them during the cold front last week. Usually they’ll get orders delivered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays but they’re unsure if they’ll get them this week.

“I already called in the order and they said whatever they have they’ll try and deliver to us,” Patricia Salazar, the store’s owner said.

They said they’ve experienced a loss in revenue because they would have normally had the items re-stocked.

However, the grocery store said the shortage has been an especially hard hit to the local senior citizens.

“The elderly and the locals around our area….you know the ones that come to our store…because a lot of them can’t make trips to stores in town…so they expect us to have eggs….milk…bread…” Salazar said.

Cancino’s, which lost electricity because of the outages luckily had a generator, but restaurants like Cavaleri’s Kitchen in Sinton had to close for three days last week due to the electricity shortage.

The owner said their grocery provider is not able to deliver right now because it’s in San Antonio and can't get to Cavaleri's Kitchen, so they're out of about six ingredients like meatballs and baguettes. They’ve had to get creative and find ways to make ends meet.

“The milk… we are actually using like half and half heavy cream and thinning it down…watering it down…thin it out a little bit,” Scott Sence, the owner of Cavaleri’s Kitchen said.

The restaurant said it is getting in some groceries Monday, but Cancino’s Grocery Store has not been promised a delivery.

However, not all of the businesses in Sinton are having to face this shortage. Businesses like Good N Crisp Chicken said they’re not facing a shortage of ingredients.

