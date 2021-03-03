Governor Abbott to lift some COVID-19 restrictions next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Abott announced Tuesday that he’s lifting some of the COVID-19 restrictions starting next Wednesday.

One of the restrictions he is lifting is the state-wide mask mandate, so if you don't want to wear one in a public place like the mall or restaurants, technically you won't have to.

“We’re just not ready and then you got Easter coming up, you got spring break next week, you know what I mean. It’s just the wrong time,” Patricia Ingram, a local in the Coastal Bend said.

She said not enough people are vaccinated, but the governor said his decision was based on a quick increase in the amount of people getting vaccinated.

Opening up businesses to 100 percent capacity is also another one of the COVID restrictions that Abbott is lifting next week.

“More business gets the economy booming, more money, more jobs out there. So it would probably be better if it opens up one hundred percent,” Adrian Andrade, another local of the Coastal Bend said.

Abbott’s press release said “If COVID hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas rise above fifteen percent for seven straight days, then a county judge in that region may use COVID mitigation strategies in their county".

Still, some people are hoping hospitalizations won’t go up, but are torn, saying businesses should open but masks should be worn.

“If nothing else, it helps people mentally for people to feel like they’re safer with the mask on and what’s the big deal, it’s a little mask, just wear it. Just wear it until all this passes and we then can get back to normal,” Dawn Rapier, a local of the Coastal Bend said.

Abbott’s press release also says “If restrictions are imposed at the county level, all entities must be allowed to operate at at least 50% capacity.”

He said if county judges do impose COVID-19 restrictions, there won't be any consequences for people that don't follow them.

