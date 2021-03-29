Free 5k & 10k today

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — You can spring into fitness this month.

The “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” will continue to offer free heart-healthy activities Saturday, March 6, 2021. The free 5K/10K starts at 7:00 a.m. at The Water’s Edge.

They are limited to 110 participants. All fitness activities will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, facial coverings are recommended for ages 10 and older and participants will have their temperature checked at sign-in.

The Fitness Lane route will begin along the seawall at The Water's Edge and move toward the American Bank Center. Participants are invited to walk, jog, run or bike along the event's designated 1.5-mile lane, going one way.

They will also be entering participants in a drawing to win prizes. Community Partner H-E-B will provide fruit and water for all participants.

The group will also offer a HIGH Fitness class for fans of aerobics. Incorporated with modern fitness techniques, the full-body workout will start at 8 a.m.

“Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” exercise and wellness events for ages 8 and older, of all abilities and skill levels, will be offered on Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. at The Water’s Edge, 402 S. Shoreline Blvd. HIGH Fitness, Zumba and Yoga will be held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground. The class schedule is available online.

You can register for fitness classes and the 5K at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit. Class sessions are limited to 30 participants per class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout.

The public is also invited to provide feedback and suggestions on “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” by participating on the short online survey, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5NWBLF2, open now through March 31,2021.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460, in advance.

For more information about Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront, visit www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.

