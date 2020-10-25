Fishing Report, Sunday October 25

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With cooler temperatures, we wanted to know what the fish bite will be like this Sunday.

Fishing Guide Jesse Torres gives us some advice as we head out on the water.

"We have had some dropping water temps, with the cold fronts coming in," Torres said. "So that does have a big factor with the bite. The fish do move, the fish are lethargic, so you have to plan that out as well."

Torres said we have to consider that the bays are currently high, due to tidal surges.

"Be ready to make a lot of moves, don't expect to go in one spot and hammer the fish, it's not gonna happen," he said. "You may get lucky but, you have to cover ground."

Check for "sand pockets, grass, ledges, find something that works and stick to it," was his tip on what to look for.

As for bait to use this weekend, Torres said he has still been throwing croaker with the water still warm.

"People are throwing shrimp, having some luck, there are schools of drum showing up in Laguna [Madre]," he said. "If you can find some, throw some dead shrimp on a jig head and you'll find fish that way."

And if you are unsure where to go, Torres recommended these places.

"King Ranch Shoreline, Peeta Island, some are venturing north towards the causeway and fishing the flats near the power lines," Torres said.

