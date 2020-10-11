Fishing Report, Sunday October 11

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — KRIS 6 Spoke to Fishing Guide Joey Farah on what to expect for Sunday fishing in our Coastal Bend.

"Sunday looks like improving conditions, both offshore, on the beach and in the bay. But as you know, the prettiest weather is not the best catching," said Farah.

He said first thing in the morning for 2 hours and at the middle of the day when the winds pick up and evening about sunset, will be best for catching some fish.

Farah said drifting live shrimp and popping cork will be a good option if you're on the boat.

"You put those shrimp 2-3 feet underneath your popping cork, make alternating casts with your partners don't get those corks close together, it confuses the fish. And as that cork goes down, set the hook."

Farah had quite a few successful trips this past week and said some of the best fish caught was on soft plastic, again, drifting in 4 feet of water.

He said to look for grassy and sandy water, "you don't want really clear water, you want a little off colored green. That means that the current is stirring up the bottom just enough to give it oxygen flow and lots of bait."