Fishing Report, Saturday October 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the cooler weather on the water, fishing guide Captain Jesse Torres, tells you what you need to know this weekend.

"One thing you have to consider, our bays are high right now. We've had some tidal surges come in so the water is high, fish are scattered out. Be ready to make a lot of moves," Torres said.

Torres said it's all about looking at the sand pockets and grassy areas where fish might be hiding. He said not to be afraid to move around, if you get a few bites then stick to that spot and feel it out.

Torres said the popular bait right now, is croaker.

"The water is still warm, the water is in the upper 80's."

He said there are schools of drum showing up in Laguna Madre. Torres said if you find any of those schools, try throwing artificial shrimp on a jig head and you might get lucky!

As for different parts of the area, Torres said many are fishing King Ranch Shoreline, around Peeta Island, some are venturing north towards the Causeway and fishing the flats near the power lines.

He said many guides are fishing more upclose and not too many in Baffin Bay.

If you choose to do some surf fishing, you can find some success with cut mullet or skipjack. Torres said down on Padre Island National Seashore, many pompano are showing up as well, you can catch those with shrimp.

