Driscoll seeking to hire experienced registered nurses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's called the great resignation, which includes a wave of medical personnel leaving the healthcare industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 334,000 healthcare providers left their jobs in 2021. Among those numbers just over 53,000 nurse practitioners and nearly 23,000 physician assistants.

Driscoll Health System is looking for experienced registered nurses, and they will be having a hiring event later today to expand their Driscoll team.

The nursing profession as a whole nationwide has been stressed over the last couple of years.

Julie Pina, the Chief Nursing Officer for Driscoll Children's Hospital, said for Driscoll, they are experiencing growth as an organization where they hire experienced registered nurses three times a year.

Along with staying proactive with hiring, Pina said just last month they've added 45 additional open positions for this hiring event. She said they are looking to fill about 34 spots for experienced registered nurses with at least one year of experience.

"This particular event is on experienced nurses, but if we have graduate nurses or in school and are curious and want to come and talk to us, by all means, they are welcome to come," said Pina.

The hiring event is for experienced registered nurses, which will be held November 16 at Katz Steak & Spirits located at 5702 Spohn Drive from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will feature information, onsite interviews, and job offers. Participants are asked to bring a resume if available. Registered nurses who are not able to attend can apply here.

