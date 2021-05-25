Dallas Among Major Cities With "Pharmacy Deserts"

DALLAS, Texas — A new study on access to pharmacies in the United States has come up with some surprising findings.

The study, conducted by Healthaffairs.org, found that one in three American neighborhoods does not have readily available access to a pharmacy.

Dallas was included in the list of major cities in the United States with the worst pharmacy access.

The study found that some 15 million Americans are living in one of these "Pharmacy Deserts," 8.3 million of whom are Black or Latino.

They also found that Black and Latino neighborhoods are more likely to experience pharmacy closures.