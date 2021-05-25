Watch
Dallas Among Major Cities With "Pharmacy Deserts"

New study finds large number of Americans don't have a pharmacy close by
Dallas one of the worst cities for pharmacy access
Posted at 6:04 AM, May 25, 2021
DALLAS, Texas — A new study on access to pharmacies in the United States has come up with some surprising findings.
The study, conducted by Healthaffairs.org, found that one in three American neighborhoods does not have readily available access to a pharmacy.

Dallas was included in the list of major cities in the United States with the worst pharmacy access.

The study found that some 15 million Americans are living in one of these "Pharmacy Deserts," 8.3 million of whom are Black or Latino.
They also found that Black and Latino neighborhoods are more likely to experience pharmacy closures.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
