Corpus Christi Police investigating after officer involved shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi Police are investigating after a high speed chase ends in an accident and officer involved shooting.

It started just after midnight on Monday, July 4th.

According to police an officer was responding to a call when she observed a vehicle matching the description of one taken a few hours earlier during a carjacking.

When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off sparking a short car chase.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and wrecked in the area of I-37 southbound and Corn Products Road.

As officers attempted to contact the suspects, three people attempted to escape on foot. That's when officers say driver displayed what they believed to be a weapon, forcing one to open fire striking the suspect.

Officers provided immediate medical care, and called for EMS to take the suspect to the hospital.

The other two suspects were detained at the scene, then transported the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Officers have confirmed they recovered 2 handguns from the scene.

All three suspects have been identified as 17-year-old men.

They have been released from the hospital, and are in police custody pending charges.

The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.