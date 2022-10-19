Corpus Christi Metro Ministries opens up its cafeteria when temperatures are too cold or hot

At Corpus Christi Metro Ministries, when the temperature drops below 50 degrees, they open up the cafeteria as a warming center before lunch and dinner, so those who need a place to stay warm have somewhere to go.

Metro Ministries serves two meals a day for lunch and dinner, for anyone in need.

Christina Griffith, the Development Director, said during colder weather, they provide free beanies, blankets, jackets, scarves, and anything donated to those who need it on a first come, first serve basis.

She said the way the economy is going, the number of people they are providing meals to has gone up.

“With the way the economy is going lately, our food and feeding numbers have gone up. We have seen around 200 more diners a week. So we are getting back to our pre-covid numbers," said Griffith.

Martha is one person who takes part in the program. She said she waits in line an hour before Metro Ministries opens for lunch and for dinner.

“And I feel blessed today because they have food here because sometimes we don’t have cents to buy one plate of food," said Martha.

The kitchen is open Monday through Friday for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and for dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you would like to donate any items, visit here.

