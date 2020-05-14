Coastal Bend Blood Center looking for blood drive hosts

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Blood banks across the country say there is a dire need for donors. It is a sentiment that is being echoed by those who work at the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

With schools closed and some businesses and churches slow to reopen, the blood center is especially looking for locations to host blood drives. Donations made at mobile blood units account for 85% of the blood they collect.

Those who are interested in helping or who want to see a list of current blood drive locations, can learn more by visiting the Coastal Bend Blood Center website.

You can also make an appointment to go by the Blood Center (209 N. Padre Island Dr.) and donate there by calling (361) 855-4943.

When donating, they do recommend that you bring a mask.

The CBBC is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.