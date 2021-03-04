City of Corpus Christi allows school staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced yesterday that people who work at schools and children’s centers are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bethune Early Child Development Nursery is requiring every full-time staff member to get vaccinated, not just for COVID, but for other illnesses as well.

Jimmie McCurn, their executive director said she asked Nueces County Judge Canales to allow teachers and care givers like herself to get the vaccine about a month ago, saying it’s one of the ways they are trying to keep the kids safe. “

We do hope that all of the childcare centers will continue as we have been…taking this as a very serious epidemic,” McCurn said.

Bundles of Care is another childcare center that also practices COVID-19 prevention strategies like taking students’ temperatures but say even though they are encouraging staff to get vaccinated, they are not requiring it.

“We want to make sure that we’re ensuring the safety of our staff and for sure mostly it’s for our students that we take care of here at the day care…” Iris Garza, the Bundles of Care center director said.

In a statement given to KRIS6 News, CCISD said they highly encourage eligible people to get the vaccine but did not say they are requiring it.

Bethune said they’re pretty sure they will require students to get vaccinated once it’s available to kids, and staff members said it’s a good option.

“I encourage everybody to put their fear aside and get your vaccination because this might keep us alive a little bit longer,” Sally Duran, Bethune’s office manager said.

Bethune said all their staff members are currently vaccinated and new staff members will be required to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

They also said they will require new members who join the staff to get tested for COVID-19 weekly.

