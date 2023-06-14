Business in Coastal Bend cleans, presses American Flags for free

CORPUS CHRISTI — For many people and businesses, Flag Day is not the only day to honor the stars and stripes.

At least one Coastal Bend Company celebrates the American flag everyday by helping others take care of it at no cost.

“They’ve served our country,” Douglas Johnson, the owner of Peerless Cleaners, said. “They deserve that type of respect and it’s a final salute to them.”

Johnson said displaying an American flag is a salute to the men and women who defend the many freedoms of the United States of America.

Men like Michael Canales’ father — army veteran Gervacio Canales.

“He was in Beirut in 58,” Canales said.

Canales said his dad died last October.

“One thing you’ll always remember is the flag over the coffin and the service that my father gave, you know, for this country,” Canales said.

Canales was one of nearly 1,600 people who stopped by Peerless Cleaners taking part in KRIS 6’s Flag for a Flag program.

“It’s important that you have a very good flag and in good condition,” Johnson said.

Not only did Peerless Cleaners serve as a drop off location for the program, Johnson said they have a long standing tradition of helping people take care of their flags.

“As long as I can remember, we’ve always cleaned and pressed American Flags for free,” Johnson said.

Canales was pleasantly surprised.

“This is all good stuff to know,” Canales said. “I didn’t know this. I could have brought the flag I just traded in. It’s shredded and dirty. I could have brought it in earlier and extended its life by quite a bit.”

“When you’re presenting an American Flag, it should look its best and we wanna make sure that happens,” Johnson said.

The company also presses and clean flags at no cost for veteran’s funerals.

“The flags that come from the military come in the box and they have folds and we press them flat,” Johnson said.

Whether displayed during a final goodbye as a loved one is put to rest or in front of a place called home, both Canales and Johnson agreed the American Flag should be displayed respectfully.

“I feel like everyone should have a flag in front of their house,” Canales said. “To remember their veterans and to show patriotism.”

“To me, it’s showing the pride of the United States and our flag and showing it in a wonderful manner,” Douglas said.

Douglas said they offer to clean and press American Flags at all their stores in the Coastal Bend. For a full list of locations, visit their website.

