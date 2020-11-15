Menu

Body found at Arlington Dr, Saturday night

Shooting Saturday night left a 33-year-old male dead
Posted at 7:32 AM, Nov 15, 2020
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — At 10 pm, Corpus Christi Police Officers were called to Arlington Dr. near Rojo Dr. near the Christ the King Catholic Church, in reference to a shooting.

"When they arrived, they discovered a 33-year-old male that was deceased at the scene," said Sr. Officer Travis Pace.

Pace said with the minimal information they have, it seems two groups of people met up and an escalation ensued, which lead to the deadly act.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crimestoppers, 888-TIPS

