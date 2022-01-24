Watch
BBQ fundraiser for paralyzed barber

Barber Expo Fundraiser
fundraiser
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 22:48:15-05

CORPUS CHRISTI — A special fundrasier to help a man who was paralyzed.

Jacob Espy hosts the Barber Expo every year at his southside barber shop Xclusive every year.

This year he added a fundraiser BBQ as well. All to benefit his friend Roel Benavides.

Benavides was paralyzed from the waist down when a truck he was working on fell on him.

Money raised will help purchase an Omni-Stand. Which is a device that will allow Benavides to stand so that he can cut hair again.

The event culminated with a special show by Rob The Original, an artist and barber from the San Antonio Area

