BBQ fundraiser for paralyzed barber

CORPUS CHRISTI — A special fundrasier to help a man who was paralyzed.

Jacob Espy hosts the Barber Expo every year at his southside barber shop Xclusive every year.

This year he added a fundraiser BBQ as well. All to benefit his friend Roel Benavides.

Benavides was paralyzed from the waist down when a truck he was working on fell on him.

Money raised will help purchase an Omni-Stand. Which is a device that will allow Benavides to stand so that he can cut hair again.

The event culminated with a special show by Rob The Original, an artist and barber from the San Antonio Area