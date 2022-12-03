Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Bayfront Classic: Wheelchair basketball tournament Dec. 3 & 4

cc rimz.jpg
CC Rimz Wheelchair Basketball Team
Corpus Christi Rimz Wheelchair Basketball Team Logo
cc rimz.jpg
Posted at 1:34 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 02:34:45-05

The Corpus Christi Rimz Wheelchair Basketball Team is hosting the 5th annual Bayfront Classic Wheelchair Basketball Tournament December 3rd and 4th.

The tournament is one of the biggest tournaments held by the team and it's FREE!

Seven teams will be playing at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Dugan Wellness Center Island Hall Gym, located at 6300 Ocean Drive.

The tournament will include teams from Mississippi, Arizona, California, Houston, Austin, and Corpus Christi.

Doors open at 8 a.m., tip off starts at 9 a.m.

Tournament Schedule:

IMG_1261.JPG
Bayfront Classic tournament schedule
Bayfront Classis.jpg
Bayfront Classic Poster

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Special Section