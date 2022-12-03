Bayfront Classic: Wheelchair basketball tournament Dec. 3 & 4

The Corpus Christi Rimz Wheelchair Basketball Team is hosting the 5th annual Bayfront Classic Wheelchair Basketball Tournament December 3rd and 4th.

The tournament is one of the biggest tournaments held by the team and it's FREE!

Seven teams will be playing at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Dugan Wellness Center Island Hall Gym, located at 6300 Ocean Drive.

The tournament will include teams from Mississippi, Arizona, California, Houston, Austin, and Corpus Christi.

Doors open at 8 a.m., tip off starts at 9 a.m.

Tournament Schedule:

CC Rimz Wheelchair Basketball Team Bayfront Classic tournament schedule