Alleged truck thief 'admits' crime to stranger, arrested before vehicle is reported stolen

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A man suspected of stealing a truck was detained before the owner even reported the truck missing.

The alleged incident occurred at Cole Park on Friday morning, after a man pulled up to the park in a white Ford pickup truck.

"Apparently the gentleman got out of this truck, walked up to a person that was skateboarding, and said, 'Hey, I just want to let you know, I just stole this truck,'" Eric Huerta, a Corpus Christi police officer said. "So, (the person) called police to let us know that."

Corpus Christi police officers arrive on scene and took the man into custody, while they tried to contact the owner of the truck.

"While we're waiting for the owner of the truck, another call comes in (and it's) someone trying to report the truck stolen," Huerta said.

The owner was then instructed by the CCPD to go to Cole Park.

"(The owner) actually showed us video of the guy we had detained, getting in the truck and driving it away," Huerta said.

The suspect was arrested on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

