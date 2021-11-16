Hi-C Ecto Coolers Are Coming Back In Limited Release—How To Get Them

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The new “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” film is hitting theaters Nov. 19, and in celebration, Coca-Cola is bringing back a nostalgic drink you may remember if you were around for the original “Ghostbusters” film in the ’80s.

Hi-C Ecto Cooler, a ghostly green mix of tangerine and orange flavors with a hint of slime, was originally released in 1989. The new Ecto Cooler will be packaged in a commemorative 12-ounce bottle that, of course, features the green ghost Slimer on the label.

Unfortunately, the fan-favorite drink will not be sold in stores, and you may have a hard time getting your hands on a bottle. For your chance at scoring one, you’ll need to follow @drinkhic and @ghostbusters on social media, and select fans will “get slimed” by receiving a bottle.

On Nov. 14, the Hi-C Twitter account posted a video promo for the extremely limited release:

Guess who escaped from the vault for an exclusive commemorative drop just in time for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters Nov. 19th? While this won’t be available for purchase, show us the @DrinkHiC & @Ghostbusters & you may get slimed! #Ghostbusters: Afterlife #EctoCooler pic.twitter.com/xX9Vm2iEZO — Hi-C (@DrinkHiC) November 14, 2021

This is the second time Hi-C Ecto Cooler has returned in the last few years, as Coca-Cola also brought it back for the female-centric “Ghostbusters” reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones in 2016.

Before its return in 2016, it had been so popular with fans, it remained in stores until 2001, years after its initial release. The flavor was then renamed to “Shoutin’ Orange Tangergreen” (and did not include Slimer on the packaging), and then renamed again in 2006 to “Crazy Citrus Cooler.” It was officially discontinued in 2007.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” picks up 36 years after the events of the original “Ghostbusters” and stars Paul Rudd, Sigourney Weaver and some original cast members including Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray. The film is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of the late Ivan Reitman, who directed the original film and its sequel.

“The script is good,” Murray told Vanity Fair. “It’s got lots of family in it, with throughlines that are really interesting. It’s gonna work.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Do you remember the original Hi-C Ecto Cooler?

