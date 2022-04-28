Drying out and heating up

Low pressure in the Central U.S. will cause windy conditions here Thursday afternoon through the middle of next week. This will increase the humidity limit rainfall to nothing and keep our temperatures above normal.

Tonight expect a light breeze mild and quiet with fair skies and a low of 69.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine rather breezy and warmer with a high of 87.

Thursday night will be breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 72.

Friday expect morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine windy and very warm with a high of 89.

More of the same over the weekend with temperatures near 90.