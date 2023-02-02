You can hang out with Seth Rogen in this Los Angeles Airbnb—and support a good cause

How much money would you pay to spend the night with Seth Rogen? The cost may be more affordable than you think. For just $42 a night, fans can book a night through Airbnb at the creative retreat where the actor makes pottery for his cannabis and home goods company, Houseplant.

The mid-century getaway is in Hollywood Hills and offers gorgeous views and a private hot tub.

But this Airbnb reservation will get you more than just a night’s rest. Guests will get to hang out with Rogen in his studio and make pottery with the “Knocked Up” star. Of course, Rogen will offer tips and tricks to budding artists, and guests will also get a copy of Houseplant’s not-yet-released Vinyl Box Set Vol. 2 before it is available for purchase.

As part of its partnership with Rogen, Airbnb will donate funds to his foundation Hilarity for Charity, a nonprofit that supports families that have been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Rogen created the nonprofit with his wife, Lauren Miller-Rogen, in 2012, and in the years following they have raised over $17 million. The couple has a special interest in battling Alzheimer’s as Miller-Rogen’s mother died from early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2020.

“It’s given meaning and purpose to huge loss in my life,” Miller-Rogen told Us Weekly about Hilarity for Charity. “I personally have gotten so much out of the fortunate opportunity that we had to help other people, which has, in turn, helped me process the loss that my family went through with my mom having this terrible disease.”

To help support Hilarity for Charity, you can request a booking at Rogen’s Hollywood Hills artistic retreat for Feb. 15, 16 and 17 starting on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PST. Only three guest bookings will be chosen, each for a one-night stay.

In the meantime, you can watch Rogen’s “Hilarity for Charity” special featuring stand-up comedy from performers like Michael Che, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney on Netflix here.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.