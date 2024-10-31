Law enforcement agencies team up to create a safer Halloween night for children

Operation Trick or Treat 2 is a nationwide initiative where law enforcement would make sure registered sex offenders are held accountable.

It's an initiative done in the lead up to Halloween to ensure a safer night for children.

In Corpus Christi, over 200 checks were made, 13 non-compliant sex offenders were arrested.

Local, state and federal officers spent the week leading up to Halloween knocking on doors. It's part of the Trick or Treat 2 initiative, which is taking place across the whole of the United States.

The U.S. Marshal Service led the way in conducting checks of registered sex offenders, including in Nueces County.

“It’s an initiative designed to enhance the safety of the community. The reason that we’re doing this is to ensure sex offenders are in compliance," Erick Haag of the U.S. Marshal Service said.

KRIS 6 News Reporter Eran Hami followed along for a day of making rounds.

Teams made up of different law enforcement agencies set out with a stack of case files they needed check on.

In some cases, officers found offenders weren't breaking any rules and therefore in compliance.

In other cases, officers found out after speaking with neighbors, offenders had moved without notifying the proper authorities. Haag said that makes them not compliant.

This initiative takes place every year around Halloween because of the number of children that will take to the streets to trick or treat.

“One thing that is really helpful is that the presence out there. The community sees us out there, they see us engaging, they see us out there ensuring these offenders are compliant,” Haag said.

Checks included making sure offenders were following particular rules for Halloween.

Haag said offenders have a curfew. He also said if they are under county supervision they cannot have Halloween decorations and their porch lights cannot be on.

The U.S. Marshal Service said their checks produced, "significant results. 237 checks were made, 13 offenders who were non-compliant were arrested, 14 others are under investigation for registration failures, two investigations have begun for alleged violations of the Adam Walsh Act.

These are the law enforcement agencies that took part with the U.S. Marshal Service: Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, Corpus Christi Police Department, Nueces County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, Robstown Police Department, Mathis Police Department, San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Inspector General, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Haag said these checks take place throughout the year, but they plan to do them more often.

