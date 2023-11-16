GET LIT: TAMUCC to host 17th Annual Islander Lights

CORPUS CHRISTI — For the 17th year, Texas A&M Corpus Christi will kick off the holiday season with their Islander Lights celebration.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday November 17, the university will host hundreds of students, faculty, and the public for a lighting ceremony on campus.

The free event will feature Santa, food, therapy llamas, arts crafts and more for the entire family.

The university encourages people to bring a toy to donate to Toys For Tots.

After the lighting ceremony is a Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert for a $5.