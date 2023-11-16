Watch Now
GET LIT: TAMUCC to host 17th Annual Islander Lights

TAMUCC will kick off the holiday season by lighting up the campus and welcoming the public to celebrate.
Celebrate the holiday season during Texas A&amp;M University-Corpus Christi’s 17th Annual Islander Lights Friday, Nov. 17, from 5-8 p.m. at the Island University.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Nov 16, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI — For the 17th year, Texas A&M Corpus Christi will kick off the holiday season with their Islander Lights celebration.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday November 17, the university will host hundreds of students, faculty, and the public for a lighting ceremony on campus.

 The free event will feature Santa, food, therapy llamas, arts crafts and more for the entire family.

 The university encourages people to bring a toy to donate to Toys For Tots.

 After the lighting ceremony is a Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert for a $5.

