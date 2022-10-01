Friday Night Fever Scores Week 6

It's week six of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.

Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.

5A-DI, District 14 (LARISSA) SCORE Q1 King 0 Carroll 14 5A-DI, District 14 SCORE Ray vs. Veterans Memorial Veterans Memorial 5A-DI, District 14 SCORE Moody Victoria West 4A-DI, District 16 (ALEXIS) SCORE H.M. King Calallen 4A-DI, District 16(ALEXIS) SCORE Q1 La Feria 2 Tuloso-Midway 8 4A-DI, District 15 SCORE Beeville Floresville 3A-DI, District 15 (JAY) SCORE Palacios Aransas Pass 3A-DI, District 15 SCORE London Edna 3A-DI, District 15 SCORE Industrial Mathis 3A-DII, District 16 SCORE Banquete Hebbronville 3A-DII, District 16 SCORE George West Monte Alto 3A-DII, District 16 SCORE Odem Santa Rosa 2A-DI, District 15 (PATRICK) SCORE Three Rivers Refugio Non-District SCORE St. John Paul II Marine Military Non-District SCORE West Oso Lake Country Christian Non-District( JAY) SCORE Carrizo Springs Ingleside Non-District SCORE Orange Grove Grulla Non-District SCORE Bandera Robstown Non-District SCORE Raymondville Sinton

GAME NIGHT SOUTH TEXAS: