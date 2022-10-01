Friday Night Fever Scores Week 6

It's week six of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.
Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.
|5A-DI, District 14 (LARISSA)
|SCORE Q1
|King
|0
|Carroll
|14
|5A-DI, District 14
|SCORE
|Ray vs. Veterans Memorial
|Veterans Memorial
|5A-DI, District 14
|SCORE
|Moody
|Victoria West
|4A-DI, District 16 (ALEXIS)
|SCORE
|H.M. King
|Calallen
|4A-DI, District 16(ALEXIS)
|SCORE Q1
|La Feria
|2
|Tuloso-Midway
|8
|4A-DI, District 15
|SCORE
|Beeville
|Floresville
|3A-DI, District 15 (JAY)
|SCORE
|Palacios
|Aransas Pass
|3A-DI, District 15
|SCORE
|London
|Edna
|3A-DI, District 15
|SCORE
|Industrial
|Mathis
|3A-DII, District 16
|SCORE
|Banquete
|Hebbronville
|3A-DII, District 16
|SCORE
|George West
|Monte Alto
|3A-DII, District 16
|SCORE
|Odem
|Santa Rosa
|2A-DI, District 15 (PATRICK)
|SCORE
|Three Rivers
|Refugio
|Non-District
|SCORE
|St. John Paul II
|Marine Military
|Non-District
|SCORE
|West Oso
|Lake Country Christian
|Non-District( JAY)
|SCORE
|Carrizo Springs
|Ingleside
|Non-District
|SCORE
|Orange Grove
|Grulla
|Non-District
|SCORE
|Bandera
|Robstown
|Non-District
|SCORE
|Raymondville
|Sinton
GAME NIGHT SOUTH TEXAS:
|Thursday Games
|SCORES
|Victoria East
|21
|Miller
|66
|Bishop
|6
|Lyford
|32