Friday Night Fever Scores Week 6

Posted at 7:51 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 20:51:35-04

It's week six of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.

Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.

5A-DI, District 14 (LARISSA)SCORE Q1
King0
Carroll 14
5A-DI, District 14SCORE
Ray vs. Veterans Memorial
Veterans Memorial
5A-DI, District 14SCORE
Moody
Victoria West
4A-DI, District 16 (ALEXIS)SCORE
H.M. King
Calallen
4A-DI, District 16(ALEXIS)SCORE Q1
La Feria 2
Tuloso-Midway8
4A-DI, District 15SCORE
Beeville
Floresville
3A-DI, District 15 (JAY)SCORE
Palacios
Aransas Pass
3A-DI, District 15SCORE
London
Edna
3A-DI, District 15SCORE
Industrial
Mathis
3A-DII, District 16SCORE
Banquete
Hebbronville
3A-DII, District 16SCORE
George West
Monte Alto
3A-DII, District 16SCORE
Odem
Santa Rosa
2A-DI, District 15 (PATRICK)SCORE
Three Rivers
Refugio
Non-DistrictSCORE
St. John Paul II
Marine Military
Non-DistrictSCORE
West Oso
Lake Country Christian
Non-District( JAY)SCORE
Carrizo Springs
Ingleside
Non-DistrictSCORE
Orange Grove
Grulla
Non-DistrictSCORE
Bandera
Robstown
Non-DistrictSCORE
Raymondville
Sinton

GAME NIGHT SOUTH TEXAS:

Thursday GamesSCORES
Victoria East21
Miller 66
Bishop6
Lyford32
