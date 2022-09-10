Watch Now
Friday Night Fever scores for week 3

Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 21:24:42-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week three of Friday Night Football!

We're keeping up with scores from across the area.

Calallen10
Flour Bluff7
Q2

HM King0
Ray14
Q2

Economedes0
Carroll40
Q2

Bishop0
A.C. Jones (Beeville)14
Q1

Three Rivers0
Taft9
Q1

Calhoun7
Sinton0
Q2

Banquete8
Premont7
Q2

Moody0
Eagle Pass35
Q1

Victoria East14
Gregory-Portland14
2nd Q

Alice
Victoria West

West Oso
San Diego

Ingleside0
Rockport-Fulton13
Q1

London6
Orange Grove6
Q1

Progreso
Robstown

Carrizo Springs
Hebbronville

Monte Alto
Falfurrias

Refugio
Edna

Freer
Bruni

Ben Bolt0
Santa Gertrudis Academy6
Q1

Aransas Pass6
Skidmore-Tynan14
Q1

Santa Maria
Agua Dulce

Woodsboro12
Yorktown28
2nd Q

The following are Thursday night high school football game scores:

Mathis28
Odem22
Final

Tuloso-Midway23
C.C. King7
Final

St. John Paul II0
George West15
Cancelled due to weather
