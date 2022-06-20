Would you live with 100 roaches for $2,000?

What can you get for $2,000?

You could pay off some bills, or buy a new MacBook, or maybe even splurge on a designer handbag.

But would you let a pest-control company release 100 cockroaches in your house to get the $2,000?

The people at The Pest Informer want you to hear them out.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based exterminator is looking for up to seven homeowners who are willing to let them release the pests into their home and film the experience: because #science.

The goal is to test out an alternative treatment for 30 days.

The ad on their website states that the treatment is pet and family safe, and that the offer is open to homeowners in the contiguous 48 states. Homeowners also will have to agree to not use other roach treatments during this time.

If there are still roaches in the house by the end of the 30-day experiment period, a traditional treatment will be used to kill the remaining pests.

And then you can invest the $2,000 in a Tempur-Pedic mattress after that nightmare is over.

Unless it was the flying cockroaches — then you might need to use that money for therapy.