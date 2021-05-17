Win free pet food for a year in pet lookalike contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last year, in part because of the pandemic, you may have found comfort in a furry companion.

According to research, 11.38 million U.S. households have gotten a new pet during the pandemic. 3 out of 4 pet owners say that "spending time with a dog, cat or another animal species helps reduce their stress and increases their sense of well-being during COVID-19."

In honor of National Pet Month, two companies are teaming up to launch a pet lookalike contest. Same-day delivery service Shipt and Purina's prizes include a year's worth of Purina pet food and a Shipt membership.

To enter the contest, all you need is a phone. Take a selfie with your furry friend to prove your resemblance. Upload the photo to Instagram.

Use the hashtag #ShiptLookalikeSweepstakes, and be sure to tag @Shipt and @Purina. Find out more about how to enter, here.

The sweepstakes runs now through May 24.