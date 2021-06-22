Theaters offering special promotions to lure consumers back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Movie theater chains are offering deals to moviegoers to entice them back into the cinemas during Cinema Week.

AMC Theatres nationwide are offering an all-you-can-eat popcorn feast at all of their national locations during Cinema Week, which begins on Tuesday.

Guests who purchase any sized popcorn at any AMC theater this week can enjoy all the popcorn they can eat while in the theatre.

This is one of several promotions AMC is running for moviegoers during the first-ever Cinema Week, an industry-wide celebration of movies on the big screen.

Throughout Cinema Week, all Cinemark moviegoers across the U.S. can enjoy deals on movie tickets, upgrades, sweepstakes and more. The week will rev up its engine with $5 tickets for adults/$3 for children and seniors to see Universal Pictures' original The Fast and the Furious.

And for those seeking a more immersive Cinema Week experience, a double feature of Paramount Pictures' A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II will show on Wednesday.

During Cinema Week, Cinemark is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures to give away Private Watch Parties for the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Visit Cinemark.com/cinemaweek to learn and enter to win.

For movie-going's biggest fans, Cinemark will have exclusive promotions and exciting upgrades for its loyalty members. From now until June 27, Cinemark Movie Rewards members can enter for their chance to win a Premiere Screening Event, including a small popcorn and soda for each attendee. For a largerx2;than-life experience, all Cinemark Movie Rewards members who visit Cinemark during Cinema Week and purchase a large popcorn and large drink will earn a free XD upgrade on their next visit.

And for the ultimate movie lover upgrade, any member of Cinemark's free Movie Fan program can enter for a chance to win a one-month upgrade to its movie subscription program, Movie Club, which includes a free movie credit, member pricing for movie tickets, waived online fees, 20% off concessions and more.

For all details on how to celebrate Cinema Week with Cinemark, visit Cinemark.com/cinemaweek.

So it sounds like a great time to get off your couch and back into a theater again.

