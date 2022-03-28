Watch
The slap heard 'round Bel-Air, but with memes

ABC / Sky News Australia
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock
Posted at 3:10 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 16:11:01-04

If you didn't stay up with the entertainment world for Sunday night's Oscars, you may have woken up to the news that Will Smith walked onto the stage to ask Chris Rock the question: what did the five fingers say to the face?

Rock was presenting the award for the best documentary, when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. After the joke, Will Smith got up out of his seat, walked up to Rock, and slapped him.

The slap shocked both the thousands in attendance and millions watching at home, and as always, the internet took the Oscars moment in stride.

From jokes to memes, social media was set ablaze by the reaction to the slap heard 'round Bel-Air. So, here's a look at some of the best.

Of course, people were quick to show off the instant reaction from the crowd:

Everyone also related the slap to well, EVERYTHING from movies, to TV, it seems:

What about different renditions of said slap?

And you can't forget the random memes:

With that, we'll leave you with Will doing his best to make us forget everything that happened... Or, at least trying.

