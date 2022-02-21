Television industry leader Joey Carson shares his journey from Corpus Christi to Los Angeles

Last year, the Outstanding Alumnus Award was honored to Joey Carson who graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi with a degree in business administration.

Over the last 25 years, Carson has been a leader and innovator in the media and entertainment industry. He is the former CEO of the television industry leader Bunim-Murray productions, known for its hit shows The Real World, The Simple Life and The Bad Girls Club.

Carson shares his amazing journey from Corpus Christi to Los Angeles and how he navigated the entertainment business.

“I was the one that raised my hand and said I will do it. Yea, even if I didn’t know how to do it I knew could figure it out or have some help," said Carson.

Carson is currently the CEO and President of Elevator Studio. He said there was no plan to his success and it is very important to take risks in your career.

“The first three or four times I made moves in my career, I jumped from the corporate side to the production side. I actually took a step back in my title and in my pay but I knew that that would put me in a position to get a little higher as I went along," Carson said.