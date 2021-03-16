Menu

SXSW Film Festival Going Digital

The popular festival will be held online this year out of COVID-19 safety precaution
Courtesy image.
Film screenings for South by Southwest 2021 will begin today.
SXSW 2021
Posted at 9:32 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 10:32:33-04

The South by Southwest film festival will be looking a little different this year, as the state and country still try to make their way out of the pandemic.

75 films will be featured this year, the festival will be starting today and running until March 20.

Some films will be screened in limited capacity screening rooms, which attendees will have to RSVP for. However, many will be available on-demand for the remainder of the week once they premiere, with no limit on capacity.

You can find out much more info on this year's online festival by visiting www.sxsw.com.

