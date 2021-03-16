SXSW Film Festival Going Digital

The South by Southwest film festival will be looking a little different this year, as the state and country still try to make their way out of the pandemic.

75 films will be featured this year, the festival will be starting today and running until March 20.

Some films will be screened in limited capacity screening rooms, which attendees will have to RSVP for. However, many will be available on-demand for the remainder of the week once they premiere, with no limit on capacity.

You can find out much more info on this year's online festival by visiting www.sxsw.com.

