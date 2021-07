Selena fans have another reason to head to San Antonio.

The Hard Rock Café on the River Walk has unveiled new memorabilia belonging to the Queen of Tejano.

Items include a tambourine, and the pin-striped suit Selena wore during her performance at the grand opening of that restaurant.

Selena, along with Aerosmith and Cheap Trick, performed in front of fans during the café's opening more than 20 years ago.