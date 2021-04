Cardi B is releasing her first-ever clothing line.

The rapper collaborated with Reebok to launch her summertime fine collection, slated to hit the market on April 23.

The line will include athletic wear, and accessories for women and kids, taking inspiration from 90s club fashion, streetwear, beach workouts, and New York's Coney Island boardwalk.

The collection will include sizes extra small through 4-x.