Post Malone sings country to raise money for Texans

Post Malone broke from his normal hop-hop repertoire and joined Matthew McConaughey Sunday night to sing a couple of country songs for a good cause.

The rapper and singer, who moved to Texas from New York with his family at the age of 9, covered two country songs during "We’re Texas," a virtual concert organized by McConaughey to raise money for the millions of people impacted by the recent big freeze in Texas.



I’m Matthew McConaughey hailing from Austin, Texas and together #WereTexas. Join me and so many talented folks from Texas on Sunday, 3/21 at 7pm CT. Head to my https://t.co/xm9l02GWxK Let's get Texas and Texans back on their feet again - giddy up to give back @jklivinfndn pic.twitter.com/VSoPe1ydwT — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 20, 2021

Malone covered Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her" with Dwight Yoakam's band and later returned to perform his version of Sturgill Simpson's "You Can Have the Crown."

“Hey guys, it’s Posty,” the nine-time Grammy-nominated musician said. “We’ve got a couple great musicians and we’re just here to play some of my favorite country-esque tunes.”

Throughout the night Malone joined country music superstars such as Willie Nelson, Kelly Clarkson, and Miranda Lambert as well as other famous musicians like Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

As of Monday afternoon, the benefit has raised more than $250,000.