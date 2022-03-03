Pop Culture 101: McMurry at the Movies for 'The Batman'

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Batman comes into it, initially, because he’s not the kind of major figure in Gotham at this point, but, his only real ally at this point is Gordon," said Robert Pattinson, who plays Bruce Wayne/Batman, to Warner Bros.

With only a few trusted allies, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole representation of vengeance among his fellow citizens.

“It felt richly 'Gotham-esque,' " said Jeffrey Wright, who plays James Gordon. "It was something about the character of the city that really resonated for me in the script."

The film focuses on a killer, targeting Gotham’s elite through a series of sadistic plans and cryptic clues sending the bat on an investigation into the underworld where he encounters other D.C. Characters like Selina Kyle played by Zoë Kravitz.

“What was really important to me is that Selina didn’t come off as a victim. Because she comes from a really troubled pass, and I think there can really be a trap with female character’s that come from troubled pasts or are vengeful in some way where they feel like a victim and i don’t feel like that's who she is, i feel like she is incredibly tough," Kravitz said.

The film is rated PG-13, and fans who watched the first showing in Corpus Christi said they loved every minute of it.

“You won’t be disappointed," said one fan as he came out of the theater. "Uh, get down here and see it. That’s all I’m going to say — no spoilers."

“I loved it, it was amazing. There was a lot of stuff in it that you had to think about. You had to think the whole movie and it made you feel unsettled and it kind of felt like a horror movie at times," said another fan of the film.

The Batman is out now in theaters.