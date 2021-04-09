Monster Truck Wars at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds

If you are looking for something fun this weekend that involves loud trucks, or the sound of metal being crushed, then this event is for you and the family. Corpus Christi Monster truck wars is here in the Coastal Bend.

Monster Truck Wars will be at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds Saturday-Sunday April 10-11th. Because of overwhelming demand, they have added a 3rd show on Sun. April 11th

@ 1:00 pm Matinee.

Their first two shows on Sat April 10th are Sold Out with on-line ticket sales. They will will sell a limited supply of tickets at the Gate for all 3 shows, cash only. They have plenty of tickets available on-line for the Sunday Matinee show. Social distancing is encouraged & face masks are required.

