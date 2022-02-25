Watch
Foo Fighters, Coors Light giving away 'Almighty Light' cans to promote movie

Posted at 2:54 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 15:54:03-05

Coors Light has teamed up with the Foo Fighters to hold a giveaway for a limited edition can of beer that they said will "ward off demons and keep your soul safe."

The new Coors 'Almighty Light' is a beer which the company claims is made with "real Blessed Water," and they are giving it away to promote the release of the Foo Fighters' new horror movie "Studio 666."

However, only folks who live in Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina are able to participate in the giveaway.

"Studio 666" is currently playing in select theaters across the United States.

