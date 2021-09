PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas will come to life this weekend at the annual Port A Live Music Fest.

Kick off the weekend with a concert by Jimmy Buffett tribute band "The Landsharks" will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $40 per person.

And all weekend long you can enjoy bands from all different genres as they perform at 13 different venues throughout the town.

For a schedule of all the events scheduled, check here.