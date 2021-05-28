Events around the Coastal Bend this weekend 5/28-5/30

Memorial weekend has finally arrived and there is plenty to do this weekend in the Coastal bend.

A staple of the Texas film scene is making his way to the Coastal Bend on May 28. You may know him from Amazon Prime or Netflix. Jay Lafarr will be at Sal's Bronx Pizza for the comics live set from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Aurora Arts Theatre presents, Shirley Valentine. It's the story about a wife and mother who embarks on a mission to keep her life in perspective and regain her sense of identity. The show kicks off May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Click here to get them before they sell out!

Rockport is hosting its 24th Annual Wine Festival. You won't want to miss the wine tasting, food and several live bands on the festival grounds. General admission tickets are $25 and include entry, a wine glass, 3 drink tickets and acces to great wines, beer and music. The festival begins May 29 at 2 p.m. and rull until 11 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Good market is back at Nueces Brewing Company. On May 29 they invite you to come out and support local vendors and embrace Corpus Christi culture. The market will include more than 40 vendors. It kicks off May 29 at 2 p.m. untill 7 p.m.