Corpus Christi born actress Farrah Forke dies at 54

According to an article from Variety, Farrah Forke, a Corpus Christi born actress best known for her role in the NBC sitcom "Wings," died of Cancer on Feb 25.

Variety reported a family friend confirmed the actress died in her Texas home last week at the age of 54.

Forke appeared on Seasons 4 through 6 of “Wings,” as helicopter pilot and veteran Alex Lambert, a love interest to two of the series main characters, Joe (Tim Daly) and Brian Hackett (Steven Weber).

She played recurring character Mayson Drake in season two of “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," amid numerous other guest roles in television series in the 1990's.

According to Variety, Forke was born in Corpus Christi on Jan. 12, 1968. As an adult, she moved to New York to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Later, she stepped away from acting to raise her twins, Chuck and Wit Forke.

Forke is survived by her two sons; her mother and stepfather, Beverly and Chuck Talmage; her three sisters, Paige Inglis, Jennifer Sailor and Maggie Talmage; and her best friend, Mike Peterson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society.