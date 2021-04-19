Beeville County teen Seth Gutierrez stars in feature film

A Coastal Bend teen shares his experiences acting in a feature film.

At Rio 6 Cinemas in Beeville, actor Seth Gutierrez got the chance of a lifetime to see himself on the big screen in his feature film, "The Seventh Day," a horror film, about exorcism and possession

“Being on set for 'The Seventh Day' was amazing, getting to know everybody, seeing behind the scenes and everything that goes into it, looking at the environment it was just, it was really hard to put into words,” said Gutierrez.

13-year-old Seth is in 7th grade at Joe Barnhart Academy in Beeville and he has been acting since the age of 7. He said he was speechless when he booked the feature role as "Sherman."

“I was a pretty big jump scare in the film. I was you know the scariest jump scare. And getting all that make up on I had to sit in a chair for two and a half hours. I had three people working on you making me look really scary,” said Gutierrez.

Seth’s agent Lydia Blanco said he’s been working with him since he was 5 years old and its incredible to see the growth and hard work he put in, to land the role.

“That kid is the hardest working kid in the business and anybody who works with him knows they love him and he has such an energy about him,” said talent agent Lydia Blanco Garza.

What better way to celebrate being in a film in your hometown? A party bus! “Ya, We rented a party bus got a lot of my friends and family to come to the movie theaters and it was amazing to see it on the big screen,” said Gutierrez.

For aspiring actors, Gutierrez said work hard on mastering your skills and the craft of acting and to not overlook the small roles.

“Always be positive, you know there are always going to be people that say things about you and think things about you but never let that get to you and always be that positive guy that everybody looks up to,” said Seth. Seth said his next project is a short drama film called, Hermanos.

