A Hoy! the adventurous pirate cruises in port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A pirate cruise in Port Aransas on 440 Cotter Ave offers a fun family time with music, entertainment and sword fighting. Red Dragon Pirate Cruises takes you out into the waters of Lydia Ann Channel.

What is the red dragon pirate cruise ship?

General Manager Michael Tyler said, “It is very scary and very fun. The red dragon pirate ship is a replica of an ancient Spanish Galleon. What we do is we take you to the calm waters of the Lydia Ann Channel and we put on a show for you guys."

With businesses shutting down around the globe, Tyler said they are happy to be open and rebounding from the pandemic. “Its been awesome, we are just excited to see the island alive. We love seeing everybody out and about with smiling faces.”

If you are looking to start booking your family cruise ship now, you will want to hurry Tyler said. This is their busiest season. Times and prices do vary. What you will want to do is go to Red Dragon Pirate Cruises website, and hit get tickets and it is going to pull up all of our times and ticket pricing and you can book from the website right there.